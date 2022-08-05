GOP Rep who voted to impeach advances in Washington primary

Because Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots just need to be in by Election Day, it often takes days to learn final results in close races as ballots arrive at county election offices throughout the week.

An estimated 35,000 votes are left to count, and the three counties where votes remain to be counted — the majority of it in the 3rd District's largest county, Clark, — won't update their tallies again until late Monday afternoon. Counties have until Aug. 16 to finish their count and for canvassing boards to certify the results, followed by certification by the secretary of state by Aug. 19.

Under Washington’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters in each of Tuesday’s races advance to the November election, regardless of party.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump's impeachment, four opted not to run for reelection. Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated in a primary Tuesday by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs and Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina lost to a Trump-endorsed challenger in June. Rep. David Valadao of California — which has an open primary like Washington — survived a primary challenge. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming is bracing for defeat in her Aug. 16 primary against a Trump-backed rival.

In another key match in the 8th Congressional District, incumbent Democratic Rep. Kim Schrier advanced to the November ballot with more than 47% of the vote, and will face former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin in November.

With about 17% of the vote, Larkin edged out King County Council Member Reagan Dunn, a former federal prosecutor whose mother once held the seat. Dunn conceded the race Thursday. The district is a key target of GOP efforts to retake control of the House.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., speaks at a Memorial Day observance event on May 30, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Beutler saw her advantage against her opponent Rep. Dan Newhouse endorsed by former President Donald Trump shrink in recent vote updates. Both drew interparty challenges due to their vote to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Taylor Balkom/The Columbian via AP, File) Credit: Taylor Balkom

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Joe Kent, a Republican who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., for her seat in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, poses for a photo on Feb. 23, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Democrat Marie Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, dropped to just over 23% by Thursday night, less than 2,000 votes ahead of Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump. (Taylor Balkom/The Columbian via AP, File) Credit: Taylor Balkom

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, a Democrat who is challenging U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., for her seat in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, poses for a photo on March 9, 2022, in Vancouver, Wash. Perez was the top vote getter in the 3rd Congressional District in southwestern Washington, with 31% of the vote. (Amanda Cowan/The Columbian via AP, File) Credit: Amanda Cowan

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Doug White speaks to the crowd at his primary election party at Hop Capital Brewing, Aug. 2, 2022, in Yakima, Wash. (Evan Abell/Yakima Herald-Republic via AP, File) Credit: Evan Abell