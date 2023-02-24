GOP Rep. John James won't seek Michigan's open Senate seat

On the Democratic side, Reps. Elissa Slotkin and Debbie Dingell, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist have been discussed as potential candidates. Former Rep. Peter Meijer, who lost his Republican primary last year after voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump in 2021, is still considering a GOP run for the seat.

James' decision to seek reelection thins an already small Republican bench of potential Senate candidates in Michigan after the party suffered sweeping losses in statewide and congressional races in November's midterms. Republicans have taken just one of Michigan’s last 15 Senate races, winning an open seat in 1994.

James only narrowly won his race last year, defeating Democrat Carl Malinga by fewer than 2,000 votes despite outraising him by nearly $6 million.

His 10th Congressional District seat, which was recently redrawn to include a chunk of Macomb County and a small portion of Oakland County, is expected to once again be competitive in 2024 and could be critical to Republicans' chances of maintaining a slim majority in the U.S. House.

Michigan Democratic Chair Lavora Barnes said in a statement to The Associated Press that the party is “aggressively working to flip the 10th congressional district blue.”

In his less than two months in Congress, James has been named vice chair of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Water Resources and Environment and delivered a prominent speech on the House floor last month to nominate Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

Over five generations, James said in the speech, “My family’s gone from slave to the floor of the United States House of Representatives,” now seeing him become the first in his freshman class of lawmakers to address the full House.

Associated Press writer Sara Burnett in Chicago contributed to this report.