ajc logo
X

GOP Rep. Boebert apologizes to Muslims for Omar remarks

FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is blasting Boebert for allegedly using anti-Muslim language while making up a story Boebert told constituents about a recent encounter at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Caption
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks at a news conference held by members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota is blasting Boebert for allegedly using anti-Muslim language while making up a story Boebert told constituents about a recent encounter at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Credit: Andrew Harnik

National & World News
By JAMES ANDERSON, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has apologized for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert apologized Friday for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

In her apology, Boebert didn't address Omar's criticism that Boebert made up her story about the encounter at the U.S. Capitol.

Boebert tweeted that "I apologize to anyone in the Muslim community I offended with my comment about Rep. Omar. I have reached out to her office to speak with her directly. There are plenty of policy differences to focus on without this unnecessary distraction."

According to a video clip posted by a Twitter account called PatriotTakes, Boebert made the remarks this holiday break. In it, she says she and a staffer were taking a Capitol elevator when she saw an alarmed Capitol police officer running toward them. She said she turned to her left and spotted Omar standing beside them.

"“Well, she doesn’t have a backpack. We should be fine,” Boebert recalled saying, drawing laughs from her audience. “And I said, ‘Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’”

"Fact, this buffoon looks down when she sees me at the Capitol, this whole story is made up," Omar tweeted late Thursday. "Sad she thinks bigotry gets her clout."

“Anti-Muslim bigotry isn’t funny and shouldn’t be normalized,” Omar continued. “Congress can’t be a place where hateful and dangerous Muslim tropes get no condemnation.”

Telephone calls and emails seeking comment from Boebert and Omar weren’t immediately returned Friday.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned Boebert’s remarks in a Friday statement urging GOP House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders to repudiate Boebert's remarks.

It said Boebert’s allusion to a backpack is an “Islamophobic smear that all Muslims are terrorists,” as well as her use of the term “jihad squad.”

Edward Ahmed Mitchell, CAIR's national deputy director, told CNN Friday that "to make this disgusting joke, misuse an Islamic term, is beyond the pale." Mitchell explained that "jihad" is a sacred term referring to "any struggle taken up for the sake of God," including charity work and fighting for social justice.

Omar and Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib sometimes refer to themselves as “the squad.”

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a news conference at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop. Omar is blasting Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for allegedly using anti-Muslim language while making up a story Boebert told constituents about a recent encounter at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Caption
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks in Brooklyn Center, Minn., during a news conference at the site of the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer during a traffic stop. Omar is blasting Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for allegedly using anti-Muslim language while making up a story Boebert told constituents about a recent encounter at the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Editors' Picks
The Latest
IIHF meets to review Olympic eligibility of Chinese players
7m ago
No. 6 Baylor beats Michigan State 75-58 for Atlantis title
8m ago
New variant hits sports just as they were nearing normality
12m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top