GOP raises Mar-a-Lago search at Archives nominee's hearing

Hawley and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, both latched on to an academic article Shogan wrote in 2007 about Republican anti-intellectualism to question her ability to be a nonpartisan face of the Archives at this time. Shogan, a political scientist, pointed to her decades of service at nonpartisan agencies like the Library of Congress and White House Historical Association.

The nation's record-keeping agency set the probe into the former president in motion earlier this year with a referral to the FBI after Trump returned 15 boxes of documents that contained dozens of records with classified markings.

The investigation sets a contentious backdrop for a position that's often filled by academics and historians and typically moves through the Senate with little scrutiny or coverage. Shogan, a Pittsburgh native, has a bachelor's degree in political science from Boston College and a doctorate in American politics from Yale University.

Shogan was introduced at her hearing by a friend, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. “She has the knowledge, experience, energy and depth of dedication to serve in this role,” Capito said. “I believe she would serve it very well.”

The nominee is no stranger to Congress. Shogan began her career as a congressional aide for Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut, an Independent who caucused with Democrats. She worked her way up to a position with the Congressional Research Service, which produces nonpartisan analysis for lawmakers and their staff. Shogan also worked for a decade at the Library of Congress.

She is currently an executive at the White House Historical Association, where she has worked under both the Trump and Biden administrations.

As the archivist, Shogan would take the helm of an agency that goes to great lengths to preserve the nation’s records, including treasured documents like the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. Its sprawling collection spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records.

The White House said in a statement Tuesday that officials were looking forward to her hearing.

“She is well qualified to be the next Archivist of the United States and we hope that the Senate will quickly confirm her so she can begin the important work in front of her," said Chris Meagher, a White House spokesperson.

This 2020 photo provided by The White House Historical Association shows Colleen Shogan. President Joe Biden announced he was nominating Shogan, an executive at the White House Historical Association who previously spent a decade working at the Library of Congress, as the next archivist at the National Archives and Records Administration. (David Wiegold/The White House Historical Association via The AP)

FILE - People walk up the steps even though the National Archives is closed with the partial government shutdown, Dec. 22, 2018 in Washington. While the Archives safeguards precious national documents such as the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, that's only the public face of their sprawling collection, which spans 13 billion pages of text and 10 million maps, charts and drawings, as well as tens of millions of photographs, films and other records. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)