GOP Leader McCarthy opposes Jan. 6 commission ahead of vote

And it comes as some have suggested McCarthy himself could be subpoenaed by the panel because he talked to Trump as the insurrection was happening. Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who was booted out of GOP leadership last week for her criticism of Trump's lies about the election being stolen, suggested as much in an interview with ABC News, saying she "wouldn’t be surprised" if McCarthy was investigated as part of the probe. Cheney has supported the commission.

Another Republican backing the bill is New York Rep. John Katko, who negotiated it with Democrats as the top GOP member of the House Homeland Security Committee. The bill does not suggest the commission investigate the riots in the aftermath of Floyd's death, as Katko's colleagues had suggested, but it does create a panel that is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats and gives them equal subpoena power — a change from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's original proposal, which had more Democrats sitting on the commission and weighted subpoena power.

Like Cheney, Katko was one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the insurrection for telling his supporters that day to “fight like hell” to overturn his defeat. The Senate later acquitted him.

Modeled after the investigation into the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the bill would establish an independent 10-member commission that would make recommendations for preventing another insurrection. The panel would have to issue a final report by Dec. 31.

The bill’s path forward is uncertain in the 50-50 Senate, where Republicans have been quiet on the commission in recent weeks and several have said they don't think it's needed. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell objected to the initial proposal by Pelosi, saying it should also investigate last summer's riots.