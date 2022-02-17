Hamburger icon
GOP leader McCarthy backs primary bid vs. Trump foe Cheney

FILE - House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks during a news conference, on Jan. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCarthy is endorsing challenger Harriet Hageman over Rep, Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in Wyoming, a rare departure for a party leader attempting to boost a Trump-aligned candidate over one of the former president's chief critics. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

National & World News
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is endorsing a primary challenger to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, a remarkable step for a party leader that effectively lends his weight to the effort to purge one of former President Donald Trump’s chief critics from Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is endorsing a primary challenger to GOP Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, a remarkable step for a party leader that effectively lends his weight to the effort to purge one of former President Donald Trump’s chief critics from Congress.

McCarthy is determined to win back control of the House in this fall's midterm elections, but Republicans are desperate for Trump's backing for candidates in many regions where the former president retains enormous hold over the party faithful, who tend to dominate voting in primary contests.

The GOP leader's backing of Harriet Hageman for the at-large seat in Wyoming is certain to please Trump, who is just as determined to rid the party of Cheney and others critical of his tenure. Cheney is the vice chairwoman of the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

McCarthy spokesman Drew Florio confirmed the leader's decision.

A spokesman for Cheney dismissed the political power of McCarthy's endorsement of Hageman.

“Wow, she must be really desperate," said Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler.

Cheney, first elected in 2016, is among several House Republicans now facing retribution for criticizing Trump, particular after he egged on a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol and try to prevent Congress from affirming Joe Biden's election victory.

FILE - Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks during the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications' 18th First Amendment Awards at the NH Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on Nov. 9, 2021. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is endorsing challenger Harriet Hageman over Cheney in the GOP primary in Wyoming, a rare departure for a party leader attempting to boost a Trump-aligned candidate over one of the former president's chief critics. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

Credit: Mary Schwalm

FILE - Harriet Hageman votes on Aug. 21, 2018, in Cheyenne, Wyo. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is endorsing challenger Hageman over Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP primary in Wyoming, a rare departure for a party leader attempting to boost a Trump-aligned candidate over one of the former president's chief critics. (AP Photo/Bob Moen, File)

Credit: Bob Moen

