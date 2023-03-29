GOP lawmakers accuse Fed of being lax before bank failure

The Fed is conducting its own review of its supervision of Silicon Valley Bank, due May 1. Barr said the review would, among other things, look into why Fed officials couldn't compel the bank's management to fix the problems.

Before enacting tough new regulations on banks, said Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, a Missouri Republican, "How about enforcing the existing ones first?''

Rep. Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat, also questioned Barr about the apparent lack of follow-up by Fed regulators once they had rated Silicon Valley Bank’s management “deficient” in July 2022. Himes suggested that Congress consider requiring banks to respond to concerns raised by supervisors in a timely manner.

“We need to tighten up the process,” Himes said. “We need to think about automatic mechanisms that when a finding of deficiency is made... kick in."

Regulators have said that Silicon Valley Bank, the go-to institution for California tech startups, was an "idiosyncratic'' case and that the overall U.S. banking system remains sound. Silicon Valley had made a high-risk bet that interest rates would fall. When they instead rose as the Fed aggressively increased its benchmark rate to fight inflation, the value of the bank's vast bond portfolio plummeted.

News of its financial distress led panicked large depositors to yank money out of the bank — a stunning $42 billion on March 9. Depositors were expected to withdraw an additional $100 billion the next day. In response, regulators intervened to take control of the bank and stop the bank run.

The vast majority of Silicon Valley Bank's deposits exceeded the federal deposit insurance limit of $250,000. Worried that its failure would shake public faith in American banks, the federal government decided to protect all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, even those exceeding $250,000.

AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this report.

