GOP lawmaker: Former Trump prosecutor declined to provide details on hush-money investigation

Judiciary Committee lawmakers said little as they entered the room where Pomerantz testified.

When Rep. Issa was asked by reporters what he would ask Pomerantz, he said, “Everything.”

Pomerantz is allowed to refuse to answer certain questions that touch on legal privilege and ethical obligations, but Jordan can also rule on those assertions on a case-by-case basis.

Pomerantz recently wrote a book about his work pursuing Trump and discussed the investigation in interviews on “60 Minutes” and other shows.