GOP faces election reckoning with Trump's virus strategy

In private conversations over recent months, Republicans had reached a level of stoicism about how their fates were yoked to the president’s, even as he ricocheted from outrage to outrage and denied the severity of a pandemic killing thousands of their constituents. Their inability to escape Trump is due partly to their embrace of his personality and agenda, but also to a reality of the nation's polarized politics — legislators increasingly rise or fall with their party's presidential candidate.

“People vote for the uniform, red or blue,” Bolger said. “As the president goes, so goes a lot of down-ticket Republicans.”

That's required Republican legislators in competitive states to walk what GOP pollster Whit Ayres called “a fine line” — putting enough distance between themselves and Trump to pick off swing voters without alienating the president's loyal base who will punish any Republican who disagrees with him.

Candidates have tried different tactics. In Colorado and Montana, Gardner and Sen. Steve Daines have touted a big conservation bill they sponsored. In Maine, Sen. Susan Collins has emphasized her history of relative independence from party leadership. In Iowa, Sen. Joni Ernst has tried to avoid discussing Trump's more erratic tweets and statements.

The reemergence of the pandemic puts Trump back where he has been most of his four years in office, at center stage. But it may also remind voters of health care and the GOP's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the centerpiece of the Democrats' election messaging.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a GOP case seeking to overturn the health care law shortly after the election. Earlier this week six Republicans, including Collins, Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan and Gardner, joined Democrats in a procedural vote to try to protect it, a sign of how vulnerable the senators feel on the issue.

Some of the Senate Republicans have previously tried to adopt Trump's live-and-let-live approach to the pandemic, only to be hammered by Democrats. In March, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally likened suggestions people dramatically alter their lifestyles to “panic.”

“It doesn’t mean that everybody needs to stay home, not go to work, not go on spring break, not live their lives. That is actually too much of a panic reaction.”

And a month ago, Ernst took criticism after she said she was “skeptical” of government statistics on coronavirus and wondered if they had been inflated.

Publicly, GOP senators still don't want any daylight between their majority and Trump. “Full steam ahead,” tweeted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell about Trump’s agenda, especially the confirmation of Barrett.

Trump is expected to quarantine, sidelined from the campaign trail during a critical stretch. Several Republicans doubted the president will hit pause, praising his stamina and some suggested the diagnosis might “soften” voters who have grown tired of Trump’s brash approach to governing.

“He works so hard to be a tough guy, but this may soften him a little bit and make people go, ‘Okay, you know, he’s human, too,’” said Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., who survived a COVID-19 infection.

“You always root for someone who’s down,” he said.

Still, it has been an anxious week for the party. The Senate races are tied far more to perceptions of Trump, including his handling of the pandemic, than the candidates’ specific messaging on the virus, Republican pollster Ed Goeas said.

In fact, Goeas argued Trump’s belligerent performance during Tuesday’s debate did more to hurt his chances of recouping wayward Republicans and hesitant independents, a development that could hurt GOP Senate candidates in tight contests.

“My bigger concern was the debate,” said Goeas, whose firm is polling in several competitive Senate races. “He so badly performed in that debate, that not only could that have been the end of the Trump presidency and chances of winning reelection, but that it may have put another nail in the coffin of losing control of the Senate.”

___

Associated Press writers Laurie Kellman, Mary Clare Jalonick and Andrew Taylor in Washington and David Sharp in Maine, contributed to this report.