GOP asks for records from Biden's family on business deals

A lawyer for Hunter Biden dismissed the request Thursday as an effort by Comer to peddle his own “inaccurate and baseless conclusions under the guise of a real investigation.”

“As your Letter is a sweeping attempt to collect an expansive array of documents and communications from President Biden and his family, I write to explain that the Committee on Oversight and Accountability lacks a legitimate legislative purpose and oversight basis for requesting such records from Mr. Biden, who is a private citizen,” attorney Abbe Lowell wrote in a letter to the committee.

Shortly after taking over control of the House, Republicans, led by Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, launched a series of sprawling inquiries into the president's family, sending records requests to nearly every government agency.

Last month, Comer wielded the power of the new Republican House majority to seek information from the Treasury Department about financial transactions by members of the Biden family that were flagged as suspicious activity. Those reports are routine, with larger financial transactions automatically flagged to the government, and are not evidence on their own of misconduct.

Weeks later, the Kentucky Republican asked for a transcribed interview with Georges Bergès, the art dealer who has been showcasing Hunter Biden's work in New York and Los Angeles galleries since 2021. He requested communications between the gallery and the White House, citing Republican concerns that the younger Biden is trading in on his father's name.

And Wednesday, former Twitter executives testified before Congress about the company’s decision to initially block from Twitter a New York Post article in October 2020 about the contents of a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden.

The former employees conceded during an hours-long and at time intense hearing that Twitter made a mistake by blocking a story about the president's son in the run-up to the 2020 election, but adamantly denied Republican assertions they were pressed by Democrats and law enforcement to suppress the story.

