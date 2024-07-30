Google's partnership with AI startup Anthropic faces scrutiny from UK competition watchdog

LONDON (AP) — Britain's competition watchdog said Tuesday it's looking into Google's partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic, adding fresh regulatory scrutiny to investment money flooding into the AI industry.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it's seeking comments as it considers whether the deal between the two companies has resulted in a “substantial lessening of competition” in the United Kingdom for AI services. The watchdog said it will accept feedback from “any interested party” until Aug. 13 before deciding whether to open a formal investigation.

San Francisco-based Anthropic was founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who previously worked at ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The company focused heavily on increasing the safety and reliability of AI models. Google reportedly agreed last year to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic.