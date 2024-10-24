Nation & World News

Google's partnership with AI startup Anthropic faces a UK competition investigation

Britain’s competition watchdog is opening a formal investigation into Google’s partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s competition watchdog said Thursday it's opening a formal investigation into Google’s partnership with artificial intelligence startup Anthropic.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has "sufficient information" to launch an initial probe after it sought input earlier this year on whether the deal would stifle competition.

The CMA has until Dec. 19 to decide whether to approve the deal or escalate its investigation.

“Google is committed to building the most open and innovative AI ecosystem in the world," the company said. "Anthropic is free to use multiple cloud providers and does, and we don’t demand exclusive tech rights.”

San Francisco-based Anthropic was founded in 2021 by siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei, who previously worked at ChatGPT maker OpenAI. The company focused heavily on increasing the safety and reliability of AI models. Google reportedly agreed last year to make a multibillion-dollar investment in Anthropic.

The U.K. regulator has been scrutinizing a raft of AI deals as investment money floods into the industry to capitalize on the artificial intelligence boom. Last month it cleared Anthropic's $4 billion deal with Amazon and it has also signed off on Microsoft's deals with two other AI startups, Inflection and Mistral.

