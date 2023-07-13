BreakingNews
No deal on Hollywood actors contract, strike vote will be held Thursday morning

Google rolls out AI chatbot Bard to Europe and Brazil and adds more languages

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
19 minutes ago
X
Google says it’s rolling out its AI-powered chatbot Bard across Europe and in Brazil, expanding its availability to hundreds of millions more users

LONDON (AP) — Google said Thursday that it's rolling out its AI-powered chatbot Bard across Europe and in Brazil, expanding its availability to hundreds of millions more users.

The company also said it's adding more features to Bard as it scrambles to keep up with rival Microsoft — which uses OpenAI's popular ChatGPT service in its Bing search engine — in the race to develop pivotal artificial intelligence for commercial use.

Google launched Bard in February, but its planned rollout last month in the European Union was delayed as regulators checked whether the service complied with the 27-nation bloc's strict privacy rules.

The company said it has “proactively engaged with experts, policymakers and privacy regulators."

The Irish Data Protection Commission, Google's main EU privacy watchdog, said it sent the internet search giant a detailed list of questions seeking more information.

As a result, Google hit pause and “made a number of changes” ahead of Thursday's European launch, ”in particular increased transparency and changes to controls for users," the watchdog said.

Google detailed the improvements in a blog post, which said Bard can now be used in more than 40 languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.

Users can also tailor the tone and style of Bard's replies and ask it to read out responses, which Google said is “helpful if you want to hear the correct pronunciation of a word or listen to a poem or script.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: contrib

WATCH VIDEO | “The Dancer”: The life of Gerard Alexander1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Georgia has a life-saving mental health hotline. Few know about it.
23m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Outdoor furniture show at AmericasMart draws thousands to Atlanta
22m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE: For many Black Americans, Charleston was our ancestors’ Ellis Island
22m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE: For many Black Americans, Charleston was our ancestors’ Ellis Island
22m ago

Credit: AP

No deal on Hollywood actors contract, strike vote will be held Thursday morning
37m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Black Lives Matter movement marks 10 years of activism and renews its call to defund the...
3m ago
Tornado touches down near Chicago's O'Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
12m ago
Top general's dismissal reveals new crack in Russian military leadership
15m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Braves fill dugout, infield in 2023 MLB All-Star game
What is a grand jury? Here’s what to know
70 years ago: Cobb County police encounter flying saucer hoax
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top