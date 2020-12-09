Google and FB risk big fines under draft Australian news law

If a platform and a news business cannot agree on a price for news after three months of negotiations, a three-member arbitration panel would be appointed to make a binding decision for payment over at least two years.

The panel would usually then accept in full either the platform or the news business’s final offer.

In “very limited circumstances” when neither option is in the ”public interest,” the panel “may amend the more reasonable of the two offers,” government documents say.

The bill does not specify how payment would be made. The platform and the media business could agree on a lump sum or regular payments based on the amount of news content used.

Facebook and Google have said they would read details of the draft legislation before commenting.

Facebook has previously warned it might block Australian news content rather than pay for it.

Google has previously said the proposed laws would result in “dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube,” put free services at risk and could lead to users’ data “being handed over to big news businesses.”

The government is concerned that Google was taking 53% of online advertising dollars while Facebook took a 28% share without paying for the news that the platforms share with their users.

Michael Miller, executive chairman of News Corp Australia, one of the nation’s largest media organizations, welcomed the legislation on Tuesday as a significant step toward fairness.