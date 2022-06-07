BreakingNews
UPDATE: Suspect in shooting death of Atlanta rapper Trouble turns himself in
ajc logo
X

Goodyear to recall RV tires 9 years after last one was made

FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - This is a Goodyear tire garage in downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Nine years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

National & World News
By TOM KRISHER, Associated Press
Updated 9 minutes ago
Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998

DETROIT (AP) — Nine years after the last one was made, Goodyear has agreed to recall more than 173,000 recreational vehicle tires that the government says can fail and have killed or injured 95 people since 1998.

Goodyear's G159 tires have been under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration since December of 2017. On Tuesday the agency posted documents on its website saying that it had pressured the company into a recall.

Documents say the tire tread can separate from the body, causing drivers to lose control and increasing the risk of a crash.

The agency began investigating the tires more than five years ago after a judge ordered the release of Goodyear data that had been sealed under court orders and settlement agreements.

Lawsuits and safety advocates allege that the tires were designed for delivery trucks and not for recreational vehicles that travel at highway speeds. They allege that Goodyear kept the problems secret for years by settling cases and getting judges to seal records.

The tires were made from 1996 to 2003. The number of deaths and injuries came after court documents were unsealed by an Arizona judge.

Messages were left seeking comment from Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. and from NHTSA. Previously the company has said there is no safety defect with the tires.

Editors' Picks
‘Bless her heart.’ Kemp ad slams Abrams for ‘worst state in the country to live’ remark1h ago
Belgian princess leads largest trade visit to Atlanta since Olympics
15h ago
Lt. gov candidate uses opponent’s absence at debate to hammer record
15h ago
Here’s where Atlanta’s youth can get free food between now and July 29
1h ago
Here’s where Atlanta’s youth can get free food between now and July 29
1h ago
Amid crypto turmoil, senators propose sweeping oversight
4m ago
The Latest
Winfrey picks Leila Mottley's 'Nightcrawling' for book club
6m ago
Spanish judge to seek testimony from NSO on Pegasus spyware
6m ago
One plug and done: EU to require common way to charge phones
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top