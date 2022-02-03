Goodell pressured by Congress to release Washington report

“Just yesterday, Mr. Snyder tried to rebrand his team as the Commanders. With due respect, it's going to take more than a name change to fix that broken culture,” said Rep. Carol Maloney, D-N.Y., the committee chairwoman.

Former team employee Tiffani Johnston made new allegations against Snyder on Thursday, saying he placed his hand on her thigh without her consent at a team dinner and that he pushed her toward his limousine with his hand on her lower back.

“He left his hand on the middle of my thigh until I physically removed it,” Johnston said.

Describing the incident outside Snyder's limousine, she said: “The only reason Dan Snyder removed his hand from my back and stopped pushing me towards his limo was because his attorney intervened and said, ‘Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea.’ ... I learned that I should remove myself from Dan's grip while his attorney was distracting him.”

Maloney read from a letter by another former team employee, Jason Friedman, corroborating Johnston's account.

Among the allegations repeated at Thursday’s roundtable discussion: that women working for the team were repeatedly subjected to unwanted touching and crude comments; that cheerleaders were ogled by team executives and clients and fired by Snyder because of their looks; and that the team’s video production department, at Snyder’s behest, secretly edited an explicit video of cheerleaders using surreptitious footage from a calendar shoot.

It was unclear whether pressure from Congress would prompt Goodell, who has cited former employees' privacy for not releasing the report of the investigation, to change his mind or take any further action against Snyder or the team. Spokespeople for the league and the team did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment about the status of the report or the new allegations against Snyder.

Republicans said it was outside the scope of the committee to push a legislative solution to the team's treatment of employees and said the roundtable was a distraction from more urgent issues.

“The witnesses here have begged for us to do something, and nothing is going to happen as a result of this committee,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. “That's cruel to these people.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky Caption Dan and Tanya Snyder, co-owner and co-CEOs of the Washington Commanders, pose for photos after unveiling their NFL football team's new identity, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) Credit: Patrick Semansky Credit: Patrick Semansky

Caption Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive for the National Football League's Washington Football Team, wipes her eye as she testifies before the House Oversight Committee during a roundtable "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP) Credit: Graeme Jennings Credit: Graeme Jennings Caption Ana Nunez, former coordinator of business development and client service and account executive for the National Football League's Washington Football Team, wipes her eye as she testifies before the House Oversight Committee during a roundtable "Examining the Washington Football Team's Toxic Workplace Culture" on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP) Credit: Graeme Jennings Credit: Graeme Jennings