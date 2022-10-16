González, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead

Before Cleveland’s comeback, the Yankees were 167-0 in the postseason when entering the ninth inning with a multiple-run lead.

The win followed a familiar formula for the Guardians, who led the majors with 29 wins in their final at-bat this season and have now done it twice in a week – both times with Gonzalez delivering the game-winning hit.

Gonzalez walks to the plate to the theme song for “SpongeBob SquarePants,” a fitting anthem for baseball’s youngest team.

With one out in the ninth, Myles Straw blooped a single off Wandy Peralta and scampered to second when the ball got by left fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, who missed it with a dive. Kwan then dropped a base hit into left and Yankees manager Aaron Boone brought in Schmidt.

Rosario followed with an RBI single to make it 5-4 before José Ramírez fisted a ball to the open left side that shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa stopped with a slide, preventing the tying run from scoring.

Schmidt then struck out Josh Naylor on three pitches before Gonzalez had his second monumental moment of this October.

The Yankees are in trouble. They were outhit 15-5 and will be facing a team with all the momentum when they try force the best-of-five series back to Yankee Stadium for Game 5 on Monday.

Judge belted a mammoth two-run homer, and Cabrera and Harrison Bader also connected for New York.

Judge’s 449-foot shot in the third inning off Triston McKenzie was his first hit in 10 at-bats in the series. The timing couldn’t have been better as the Yankees needed a spark and got a seismic jolt from baseball’s most feared slugger.

However, the Yankees’ bullpen, which has been plagued by injuries and inconsistency, couldn't protect the lead. It also hurt that Boone didn't have Aroldis Chapman, who was left off the postseason roster when he skipped a workout.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: David Dermer Credit: David Dermer

Credit: Sue Ogrocki Credit: Sue Ogrocki