Gonzaga's bid for perfection begins with No. 1 overall seed

The Bulldogs were the top seed in the West Region in the bracket announced Sunday and will open against the First Four winner between Norfolk State and Appalachian State.

Gonzaga (26-0) rolled through the regular season and the West Coast Conference Tournament, winning every game but one by double digits. The Zags have won a school-record 30 straight games over two seasons and are the first team since Kentucky in 2015 to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.