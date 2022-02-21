Gonzaga unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Arizona up to 2

Gonzaga closes out the regular season with road games against San Francisco and Saint Mary's before getting the top seed in the West Coast Conference tournament in Las Vegas.

CLIMBING CATS

Arizona keeps finding ways to win under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, a longtime Gonzaga assistant.

Picked to finish tied for fourth in the Pac-12 Conference, the Wildcats (24-2, 14-1 Pac-12) have a 2 1/2-game lead over No. 16 Southern California with two weeks left in the regular season.

Arizona shrugged off a shaky start to beat Oregon State 83-69 last Thursday, then outlasted Oregon 84-81 in a high-level game on Saturday.

The wins, combined with Auburn's loss to Florida, put the Wildcats right behind Gonzaga, where Lloyd coached under Mark Few the previous 22 seasons.

“Weird, cool, awesome — I’m proud of those guys, they’ve got a great team,” Lloyd said. "They’re family and I think they’re happy for us.”

RISING/FALLING

No. 18 Arkansas had the biggest jump of the week, moving up five spots after blowing out Missouri and shutting down No. 17 Tennessee. UConn was next, climbing three spots to No. 21 with wins over Seton Hall and Xavier.

No. 22 Ohio State had the biggest drop of teams still in the poll, falling four spots after losing to Iowa. No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Providence and No. 15 Illinois all lost three spots.

IN AND OUT

No. 23 Saint Mary's returned to the poll after a one-week absence following wins over San Francisco and BYU. No. 25 Iowa is ranked for the first time this season following its win over Ohio State.

Michigan State dropped out of the poll from No. 19 with losses to Penn State and Illinois. The Spartans, ranked in the top 10 earlier this season, have lost four of five.

Wyoming's first stint in the AP Top 25 since 2015 didn't last long. The Cowboys fell out from No. 22 after splitting against New Mexico and Air Force last week.

CONFERENCE WATCH

The Big 10 and Southeastern conferences had five ranked teams each and the Big 12 four. The Pac-12 and Big East each had three and the West Coast Conference two with the addition of Saint Mary's.

The Atlantic Coast, American Athletic and Ohio Valley conferences each had one ranked team.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25