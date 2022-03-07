Gonzaga remains atop AP Top 25; Tennessee cracks top 10

Mark Few’s Bulldogs claimed 52 of 61 first-place votes to hold the No. 1 ranking for the fourth straight week and eighth time this season going back to the preseason poll. The Wildcats stayed at No. 2 for the third straight week under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd and claimed six first-place votes, while Scott Drew’s Bears – who held the top spot for five weeks earlier this season – took the other three.

Auburn and Kentucky rounded out the top five, followed by Kansas, Duke, Villanova, Purdue and Tennessee. The Boilermakers and Volunteers tied for the No. 9 spot, with Tennessee tying No. 13 UCLA and No. 16 Illinois with the week’s biggest jump of four spots.