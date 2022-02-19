Gonzaga, Auburn lead NCAA men's committee's initial rankings

Burnett said there was also a slim margin between the the Tigers and the Wildcats as the third No. 1 seed, while Burnett said there was "maybe a little bit more separation" between Arizona and Kansas as the last of the top regional seeds. The seeds were unveiled before Auburn's upset loss at Florida on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday’s nationally televised reveal of the top 16 overall seeds offers a snapshot of where things stand with three weeks remaining until the 68-team field is revealed on Selection Sunday.

Reigning national champion Baylor was the No. 5 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Purdue and Duke as the regional 2-seeds.

Villanova was the No. 9 overall seed to headline the regional 3-seeds, followed by Texas Tech, Tennessee and Illinois. Wisconsin was the No. 13 overall seed, followed by UCLA, Providence and Texas as the 4-seeds.

Burnett said Alabama, Houston and Ohio State were the top teams discussed for inclusion in the top 16.

That was particularly notable with Kelvin Sampson's Cougars — who recached the program's first Final Four since 1984 last season — sitting at No. 4 in the NET (NCAA Evaluation Tool) rankings ahead of Auburn (No. 8) and Kansas (No. 7). By comparison, Providence is 29th in the NET.

But Burnett's explanation offered an indication of the committee's evaluation process and the value it puts on top-tier, or Quadrant 1, wins on a resume. Houston is 0-3 in Quadrant 1 games and 5-1 in Quadrant 2, while Providence is 5-2 in Quadrant 1 and 6-1 in Quadrant 2.

“The NET's been a great sorting tool for the committee, but it's not the be-all, end-all for us,” said Burnett, commissioner of the Southland Conference.

“For me as a committee member, for others independently thinking, I look at the NET as really kind of a first step. I want to see why that NET is that way. ... Houston certainly has an issue with the lack of Quad 1 wins this year. Whereas Providence has a lot of Quad 1 opportunities in the Big East Conference, and they’ve taken advantage of that.”

While last year's tournament was played entirely in Indiana due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year marks a return to sites around the country and brackets bearing their traditional geographic names.

Gonzaga headlined the West Region, which will go through San Francisco. Duke — which handed Gonzaga one of its two losses — was next, followed by Illinois and Texas.

Auburn topped the Midwest bracket running through Chicago, followed by Purdue, Texas Tech and UCLA.

Arizona was the top seed in the South Region, which will go through San Antonio, ahead of Baylor, Tennessee and Providence. And in the East, Kansas was followed by Kentucky, Villanova and Wisconsin — a grouping that would give Villanova a local edge with Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games there being played in Philadelphia.

Selection Sunday is March 13. The Final Four will be held in New Orleans, with the semifinals set for April 2 and the championship game two days later.

Caption Auburn forward Jabari Smith (10) shoots a 3-pointer over Vanderbilt guard Jamaine Mann (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill

Caption Arizona guard Shane Nowell, right, drives on Oregon State forward Maurice Calloo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. Arizona won 83-69. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) Credit: Rick Scuteri