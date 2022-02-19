Gonzaga, Auburn lead NCAA committee's initial men's rankings

The Bulldogs were the top overall seed ahead of the Tigers in rankings released Saturday by the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee. Those two teams have held the No. 1 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll for the past five weeks, with the Zags (22-2) currently in their third stint at the top.

Committee chairman Tom Burnett said the margin between the two was “razor thin” for the top overall seed. There was also a slim margin between the the Tigers and the Wildcats as the third No. 1 seed, while Burnett said there was “maybe a little bit more separation” between Arizona and Kansas as the last of the top regional seeds.