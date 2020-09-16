Gonsolin cools off Padres, Rios homers in Dodgers' 3-1 win

Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger also had an RBI single, in the third, and Rios made it 3-1 when he homered deep into the seats in right leading off the fifth, his fourth.

Gonsolin (1-1) held the Padres to one run and four hits, struck out two and walked none.

The 26-year-old rookie kept the Padres off balance except for the third, when they manufactured one run. Jurickson Profar hit a leadoff double over right fielder Mookie Betts, advanced on Greg Garcia’s sacrifice and scored when Trent Grisham beat out a bunt for a single.

After Grisham’s single, Gonsolin retired 14 of the next 15 batters.

Davies, who also lost to the Dodgers on Aug. 12, allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings, struck out five and walked one.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: Activated Turner from the 10-day injured list. He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season. He started at DH. In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned RHP Josh Sborz. ... Reliever Caleb Ferguson left with an undisclosed injury after facing just one batter in the eighth.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Dustin May (1-1, 2.81 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday afternoon. Both of his decisions came against San Diego.

Padres: Were expected to name starter after Tuesday night’s game.

___

The Los Angeles Dodgers bench reacts after Edwin Rios hits a solo home run off San Diego Padres starting pitcher Zach Davies in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado reacts after Trent Grisham reaches first base safely on a bunt against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in San Diego. Jurickson Profar scored on the play. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan) Credit: Derrick Tuskan Credit: Derrick Tuskan