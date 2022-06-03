ajc logo
X

Goldschmidt homers, runs hit streak to 25 as Cards beat Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt (46) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

National & World News
By ANDREW SELIGMAN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice, and the St. Louis Cardinals pounded the Chicago Cubs 14-5

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered to extend his hitting streak to 25 games, Corey Dickerson went deep twice and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Chicago Cubs 14-5 on Friday.

Nolan Gorman and Lars Nootbaar also went deep as the Cardinals rolled to their fourth win in five games.

Goldschmidt hit a three-run drive in the third for his 12th home run. The six-time All-Star closed in on his career-high 26-game hitting streak with Arizona in 2013 and extended a personal best by reaching base in his 39th consecutive game.

Goldschmidt has 10 homers and 36 RBIs in his last 22 games, a stretch that began May 11,. He has a National League-leading .349 average and 47 RBIs, tied for the NL lead with the Mets' Pete Alonso.

Dickerson sparked a five-run fourth against Marcus Stroman (2-5) when he lined a tiebreaking solo shot to right or his first homer. He and Nootbaar hit back-to-back solo homers in the against Frank Schwindel, who took the mound in the ninth after starting as the designated hitter.

Gorman launched a long three-run drive in the fourth to make it 9-4.

Tommy Edman singled three times and scored three runs. Harrison Bader and Nolan Arenado each had two hits. Bader — celebrating his 28th birthday — also scored twice.

Miles Mikolas (4-3) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings. Zack Thompson pitched four innings in his major league debut and earned a save.

Stroman, coming off a string of strong starts, got pounded for a career-high nine runs and 10 hits in four innings. The right-hander had a 1.80 ERA in his previous five outings.

Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer in the first and RBI single in the seventh. Rookie Christopher Morel extended a club record by reaching base in his first 17 games, when he singled and scored in the third. But the Cubs had their three-game win streak snapped.

TRANSACTIONS

The Cardinals shuffled their bullpen, recalling right-hander Johan Oviedo and selecting Thompson's contract from Triple-A Memphis. They optioned lefty Matthew Liberatore and righty Kodi Whitley to the minor league club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Nolan Gorman was back in the lineup as the designated hitter after missing the previous three games because of lower back tightness. ... OFs Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingement) and Dylan Carlson (strained left hamstring) were to begin rehab assignments — O’Neill with Triple-A Memphis and Carlson with Double-A Springfield.

Cubs: C Willson Contreras was out of the lineup after being hit in the left ankle by a pitch Thursday, though he was available off the bench. … RHP Adbert Alzolay (strained right shoulder) was to resume playing catch in Arizona. He is on the 60-day IL.

UP NEXT

The five-game, four-day series continues with a split doubleheader. Both teams were waiting to announce their starters, though Cubs manager David Ross acknowledged Caleb Killian — acquired from San Francisco last season in the deal that sent former MVP Kris Bryant to the Giants — was a possibility for one of the games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar hits an RBI-double against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar hits an RBI-double against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar hits an RBI-double against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado scores on a double hit by Lars Nootbaar against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado scores on a double hit by Lars Nootbaar against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado scores on a double hit by Lars Nootbaar against the Chicago Cubs during the second inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom hits a three-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Miles Mikolas delivers against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman delivers against the St. Louis Cardinals during the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, right, tags out at home plate Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, right, tags out at home plate Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Andrew Knizner, right, tags out at home plate Chicago Cubs' Rafael Ortega, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman smiles after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman smiles after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman smiles after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader smiles after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader smiles after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Harrison Bader smiles after scoring against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 3, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski

Editors' Picks
It’s time for Georgia’s Stetson Bennett to get his due5h ago
The Braves hope Mike Soroka - fingers crossed - will return soon
2h ago
Georgia Tech slugged by Campbell in NCAA regional
3h ago
SEC ends spring meeting with football scheduling changes on hold
3h ago
SEC ends spring meeting with football scheduling changes on hold
3h ago
Falcons’ Kyle Pitts working on mental side of game entering Year 2
2h ago
The Latest
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
9m ago
'I almost died,' Fetterman says as Senate campaign heats up
9m ago
Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities
12m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top