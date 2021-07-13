Goldman Sachs 2Q profits beat forecasts; boosts dividend

This quarter's performance was driven by the firm's investment bank division, which reported a 36% rise in revenues from a year earlier, helped by higher financial advisory revenues and more stock underwriting revenues. Goldman has been one of the beneficiaries of the increase in the IPO market the past year, particularly the use of what are known as SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. These SPACs look for private companies to take public, and Goldman has both advised SPACs on acquisition targets and helped them raise money from investors.

Goldman also had a hand in several large corporate deals this quarter, including the spin-off of WarnerMedia from AT&T.

The firm's trading desks had a more subdued quarter, although still strong by historic standards. Net revenues from trading were $4.90 billion, down 32% from a year earlier when heightened market volatility due to the pandemic gave traders ample opportunities to profit on market movement. Bond trading revenues fell 45% from a year earlier, also a reflection of how volatile the market was last year.

Revenues at Goldman for the quarter rose to $15.39 billion from $13.3 billion the same period a year earlier.

The bank announced it planned to raise its quarterly dividend to $2 a share starting in September, up from $1.25 a share.

Goldman's shares were down 1.6% around midday.