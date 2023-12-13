Golden State's Draymond Green ejected again after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in face

PHOENIX (AP) — Golden State bad boy Draymond Green was ejected once again on Tuesday night after hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face while the two were battling for position in the third quarter during a game against the Phoenix Suns.

It's been less than a month since Green was suspended five games by the NBA for putting Minnesota's Rudy Gobert into a headlock during an altercation in November.

This fracas wasn't quite as involved, but it was still another bewildering moment for the four-time All-Star, and could lead to further league discipline, especially because the league cited Green's history of unsportsmanlike acts when issuing its previous penalty.