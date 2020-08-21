Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings

Before sentencing, DeAngelo rose from a wheelchair, took off his mask and said to the court: “I listened to all your statements, each one of them, and I’m truly sorry for everyone I’ve hurt.”

Applause erupted when DeAngelo was remanded to the custody of sheriff's officials for transfer to the state prison system.

“The defendant deserves no mercy," the judge said.

Bowman sentenced DeAngelo in a university ballroom large enough to hold all the survivors and family members of victims. The sentencing followed an extraordinary three-day hearings in which they told in excruciating detail how he had upended their lives.

DeAngelo sat silently through those hearings, expressionless in a wheelchair that prosecutors contended is a prop to hide his still vigorous health.

He eluded capture for four decades until investigators used a new form of DNA tracking to unmask and arrest him in 2018.

One of six prosecutors who spoke before the sentencing, Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward, said the outcome of the case offered hope to victims of long unsolved crimes.

“As science and technology evolve, the space for evil like this to operate within gets smaller and smaller. Simply put, the DNA will never forget,” Ward said.

Prosecutors initially sought the death penalty but settled for a life term given California’s moratorium on executions, the coronavirus pandemic and the advancing age of DeAngelo, his victim, and witnesses they needed to make their case.

Bowman sentenced DeAngelo under a plea deal that called for 11 consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole, plus 15 life terms with the possibility of parole and eight years for other enhancements.

—-

Associated Press reporter John Antczak contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Joseph James DeAngelo, sitting in a wheelchair, is brought out of the courtroom for a break in the schedule for the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, 74, a former police officer in California eluded capture for four decades before being identified as the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) Credit: Santiago Mejia Credit: Santiago Mejia

Joseph James DeAngelo is wheeled into the court during the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, 74, a former police officer in California eluded capture for four decades before being identified as the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) Credit: Santiago Mejia Credit: Santiago Mejia

Joseph James DeAngelo sits in court during the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, 74, a former police officer in California eluded capture for four decades before being identified as the Golden State Killer. DeAngelo pleaded guilty in June to 13 murders and 13 rape-related charges stemming from crimes in the 1970s and 1980s. He will be formally sentenced to life in prison on Friday under a plea agreement that allows him to avoid the death sentence. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) Credit: Santiago Mejia Credit: Santiago Mejia

Debbi McMullan, left, is embraced by Melanie Barbeau as they confront Joseph James DeAngelo at the Sacramento County Courthouse during the third day of victim impact statements on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Sacramento, Calif. DeAngelo, a former California police officer, has admitted to being the infamous Golden State Killer, committing 13 murders and nearly 50 rapes between 1975 and 1986. DeAngelo killed McMullan's mother, Cheri Domingo, and Domingo's boyfriend, Gregory Sanchez. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) Credit: Santiago Mejia Credit: Santiago Mejia