Golden Globes tap Nikki Glaser to be the telecast's next host

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser has been picked to host the next Golden Globes, adding an edgy voice known for mercilessly teasing the rich and powerful
FILE - Nikki Glaser attends the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor presented to Kevin Hart in Washington on March 24, 2024. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser has been picked to host the next Golden Globes, adding an edgy voice known for mercilessly teasing the rich and powerful.

Glaser will make her Globe debut Jan. 5 live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. In a statement, she cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations.

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled)," she said.

Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts, including recently for Tom Brady, who she needled for his complex love life and his one-time advocacy of crypto. She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special, "Someday You'll Die" for HBO, which dealt with everything from offering to pay for her friends' abortions to her darkest porn habits.

“Nikki Glaser brings a fresh and unmatched candor to her comedy and to the Golden Globes,” said Jay Penske, chairman and CEO of Dick Clark Productions and Penske Media Corporation. “Her unapologetic style made her an obvious and compelling choice as host for this year’s event."

The Globes telecast this winter pulled in an average of 9.4 million viewers, up about 50% from 2023, according to CBS. It drew Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner and Leonardo DiCaprio, but host Jo Koy was slammed by critics for a fumbled opening monologue and a rushed pace throughout.

