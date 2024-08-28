Golden Globes tap Nikki Glaser to be the telecast's next host

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser has been picked to host the next Golden Globes, adding an edgy voice known for mercilessly teasing the rich and powerful.

Glaser will make her Globe debut Jan. 5 live on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. In a statement, she cited Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais as inspirations.

“Some of my favorite jokes of all time have come from past Golden Globes opening monologues when Tina, Amy or Ricky have said exactly what we all didn’t know we desperately needed to hear. I just hope to continue in that time-honored tradition (that might also get me canceled)," she said.