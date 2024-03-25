BreakingNews
Trump's New York hush money case is set for trial April 15
Nation & World News

Golden Globes land 5-year deal to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+

The Golden Globes and CBS have reached a five-year deal to broadcast the annual award show and stream it live on Paramount+
FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Jan.. 6, 2009, file photo, Golden Globe statuettes are seen during a news conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
0 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes and CBS have reached a five-year deal to broadcast the annual award show and stream it live on Paramount+, it was announced Monday.

The new agreement, which begins with January's telecast, gives the Globes a new broadcast home following years of turmoil. The Globes had long resided at NBC before scandal enveloped the organization behind the awards, leading NBC to give them up.

CBS stepped in to air the 81st Golden Globes in January, and was rewarded with a ratings boost. The telecast pulled in an average of 9.4 million viewers, up about 50% from 2023, when NBC moved the Globes to a Tuesday.

“CBS’ collaboration with the Globes for this year’s broadcast was a big win for both of us and established strong momentum for awards shows in 2024,” said George Cheeks, president and chief executive of CBS, in a statement. “The Globes is a one-of a-kind live event that adds another marquee special and valuable promotional platform to CBS’ annual calendar.”

Though host Jo Koy drew bad reviews, a ceremony that featured Hollywood stars as well as Taylor Swift helped stabilize a Golden Globes that for a time was teetering on the brink. After The Los Angeles Times reported that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members, Hollywood boycotted the organization and the 2022 Globes were booted off the air.

The HFPA has since been dissolved. The Globes were acquired by Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, which Penske Media owns, and turned into a for-profit venture.

“CBS stepped up for the Globes during a very challenging time, and inherently understood its value, while having the foresight, imagination and conviction to bring this iconic show to its many platforms," Jay Penske, chief executive of Penske Media, said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Contributed

Five UGA students went on a road trip. They returned home as heroes1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

McDonald’s marquee in Midtown Atlanta goes up in flames
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Wise Smith to forge ahead with challenge against Willis in Fulton DA race

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Turning offices into homes could help Atlanta, but no ‘silver bullet’
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Attorney in Fulton Trump case fights to keep his law license
49m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The IRS has 940,000 unclaimed tax refunds from 2020 that are about to expire. Is one of...
5m ago
Court agrees to block collection of Trump's massive civil fraud judgment if he puts up...
6m ago
Florida's DeSantis signs one of the country's most restrictive social media bans for...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta