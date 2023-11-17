BreakingNews
Golden Globes find new home at CBS after years of scandal

The Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home at CBS after the troubled awards show lost its longtime home at NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was dissolved after years of scandal

By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
59 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home at CBS after the troubled awards show lost its longtime home at NBC and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was dissolved after years of scandal.

The 81st Golden Globes will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, Jan. 7, CBS and the Globes announced Friday. The show will also be available on the CBS app.

The network declined to comment on the terms of the deal, including how long the agreement runs for.

NBC broadcast the 2023 Globes on a one-year basis after the 2022 edition was essentially canceled. After a 2021 report revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had no Black members, stars and studios boycotted the Globes before returning for this year's awards.

After the 2023 broadcast, held on a Tuesday evening, NBC opted not to renew its contract. A near-record low of 6.3 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has since been reorganized and no longer exists in name. Earlier this year, Dick Clark Production, a property of Penske Media, and Eldridge Industries, a holding company owned by the billionaire investor Todd Boehly, acquired rights and properties to the Globes. A newly formed, for-profit organization will vote on the awards.

CBS, which also broadcasts the Grammys, aired the Globes in 1981 and 1982 before the award show ran for years on NBC.

