Golden Globes fashion: Colman Domingo honors Rustin, Sandra Hüller sweeps in wearing goddess green

“Nehru was actually, you know, the first prime minister of India, and he was a colleague of Bayard Rustin, who I am representing tonight as a leading actor in a film. So it all tells the story. So for me, I was like, oh, Nehru. He represented peace and strength and love,” Domingo told The Associated Press.

As for his earring, he smiled: "Pearl. Why not? Because why not?” His buttons were also pearl.

Dua Lipa showed up in custom Schiaparelli with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace from 1962. Helen Mirren went for purple. Julia Schlaepfer, meanwhile, walked in a white Old Hollywood gown from Danielle Frankel with a flawless drape at the high neck and no back.

Margot Robbie went for Superstar Barbie from 1977 in a pink Armani dress. She’s the star and produce of the heavily nominated blockbuster “Barbie.”

Quinta Brunson, often a fashion standout, wore a Balmain gown in champagne that fell to her ankles with a crossover neck and an understated sparkle.

A few stars made a statement in red: Da’Vine Joy Randolph with a broad peplum at the waist and ruffles at her low-cut neckline, and Alma Pöysti in a shiny off-shoulder number and a full ballgown skirt. Heidi Klum also represented the red crew in a strapless look with a huge, high-slit skirt. Selena Gomez, also in red, wore a fun gown with an asymmetrical hemline that began above the knee.

Others sparkled in silver, including Julia Garner in a risque look with chunky embellishment and cut-out sides by Dior Haute Couture.

The men were mostly in solids. Not Chris Perfetti. He went shirtless in bold pinstripes and a huge black rose on one lapel. Tyler James Williams went the same route, though his flower was cream. Jeffrey Wright opted for a traditional black tux.

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP