Golden Globe group gives $5.1 million in grants

Billy Porter’s advice to young creators was “honor your craft.” Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda suggested that aspiring filmmakers should “create what you think is missing.”

Kidman acknowledged the importance of the HFPA program and organization's efforts saying “the next generation of talent in our industry are important now more than ever before.”

The program will showcase recent work in film, dance, music and spoken word by students of supported schools.

“The faces and creations we see showcased to you remind us that movies and arts will not only continue to help us survive, but will also offer comfort, hope and inspiration to a world that is striving to become more just, peaceful and inclusive,” said Meher Tatna, a chair board member of the HFPA.

Salma Hayek paid homage to the Las Fotos Project, a nonprofit organization that inspires teenage girls through photography.

“Growing up in Mexico, I have fond memories of not only finding my own creative voice, but also being inspired by my parents who stressed the importance of philanthropy,” Hayek said. “What a pleasure to highlight these young Latinas who channel their creativity through the lens of the camera and become agents of change.”

The HFPA gave a social justice grant to the Urban Peace Institute. The donation of $300,000 was given to the organization for its diligence in the field of community safety and systems reform to end violence and mass incarceration.

Tracee Ellis Ross presented the grant to UPI founder and civil rights leader Connie Rice.

“This is a profound and deep honor,” Rice said. “The driving vision behind the Urban Peace Institute is the foundational and — first of all — human rights safety.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum Jr. on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrLandrum31