Caeleb Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates winning the gold medal the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates winning the gold medal the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

National & World News
By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
Make it five for Caeleb Dressel

TOKYO (AP) — Make it five for Caeleb Dressel.

The American star won his fifth gold medal of the Tokyo Games, finishing off one of the great performances in Olympic history. He joins an elite club of just four other swimmers ever with at least five gold medals at one games.

Dressel swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4x100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds -- eclipsing the mark of 3:27.28 they set at the 2009 Rome world championships in rubberized suits.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple joined Dressel on the winning team, ensuring the Americans closed out the swimming competition with another gold in a race they’ve never lost at the Olympics.

Earlier in the session, Dressel won the 50 freestyle for his third individual title of the games. He also won two golds on the relays.

Dressel starred at the pool with Australia's Emma McKeon, who won two more golds Sunday to push her overall total to seven — four gold and three bronze.

Mirroring Dressel's final day, McKeon won the 50 free and took the butterfly leg on the Aussies' winning 4x100 medley relay team on the women's side.

McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single games. The only men to do it are Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi.

___

Paul Newberry is an Atlanta-based national writer and sports columnist covering his 14th Olympics. Follow him on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and his work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP Olympic coverage: https://www.apnews.com/OlympicGames and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Credit: Gregory Bull

Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, right, swims to win the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final followed by Florent Manaudou, of France, for silver at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, right, swims to win the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final followed by Florent Manaudou, of France, for silver at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Caeleb Dressel, of United States, starts the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, starts the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Emma Mckeon, of Australia, touches the wall to win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, touches the wall to win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Emma Mckeon, of Australia, swims win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, swims win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Robert Finke, of the United States, swims to a second place finish in heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Robert Finke, of the United States, swims to a second place finish in heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Robert Finke, of the United States, swims during heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Robert Finke, of the United States, swims during heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

