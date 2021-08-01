Caeleb Dressel joins elite club with 5th Olympic gold medal

Dressel starred at the pool with Australia's Emma McKeon, who won two more golds Sunday to push her overall total to seven — four gold and three bronze.
Mirroring Dressel's final day, McKeon won the 50 free and took the butterfly leg on the Aussies' winning 4x100 medley relay team on the women's side.
McKeon became the first female swimmer to win seven medals at a single games. The only men to do it are Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi.
Caption
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, poses after winning the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Caption
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Caption
Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caption
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates winning the gold medal the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caption
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, celebrates winning the gold medal the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caption
Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, right, swims to win the gold medal in the men's 50-meter freestyle final followed by Florent Manaudou, of France, for silver at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Caption
Caeleb Dressel, of United States, starts the men's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Caption
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, touches the wall to win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Caption
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, smiles after winning the gold medal in a women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Caption
Emma Mckeon, of Australia, swims win the gold medal in the women's 50-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Caption
Robert Finke, of United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the men's 1500-meter freestyle final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Caption
Robert Finke, of the United States, swims to a second place finish in heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Caption
Robert Finke, of the United States, swims during heat 4 of the men's 1500-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
