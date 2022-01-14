GoFundMe acquires nonprofit fundraising platform Classy

Classy CEO Christopher Himes said the acquisition will help nonprofits raise more money “so they can increase their programmatic impact.”

“By leveraging the power and scale of the GoFundMe network, we can open doors to connect individuals giving to a GoFundMe campaign with the nonprofit organizations addressing the root cause driving the need," Himes said in the news release. "This is an opportunity that could change our industry in a way that has never been done before."

