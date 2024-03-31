'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" roars to an $80 million box office opening

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as " Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire " roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens, according to Sunday studio estimates.

The monster mash-up from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry brought the second-highest opening in what has been a robust year, falling just short of the the $81.5 million debut of “Dune: Part 2.”

Projections had put the the opening weekend of “Godzilla x Kong: Frozen Empire” at closer to $50 million.