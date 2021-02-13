Gobert, Jazz beat Bucks 129-115 for 6th straight win

The Bucks had scored at least 120 points in a franchise-record six straight games, but they often looked out of sync against the Jazz's multiple defensive looks.

Antetokounmpo, guarded primarily by Royce O’Neale at 6-foot-6, scored only two points in the first half after a season-high 47 on Wednesday against Phoenix. That’s the fewest he’s had in a half since last season at Utah.

Ingles had a career-high 20 points in the first half as the Jazz took a 69-52 lead.

THIS TIME AROUND

Utah knocked down a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in a 131-118 victory at Milwaukee on Jan. 8. This time, the Jazz got a lot of their points by driving to the basket and getting to the line. They went 14 for 38 from beyond the arc and 29 for 34 at the free-throw line.

WORTH NOTING

Bill Kennedy and Brian Forte were the only two officials on the court. Jonathan Sterling was unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Jrue Holiday sat out his third game in a row due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols for COVID-19. ... Pat Connaughton matched his career high with three steals.

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his third consecutive game with a tight hamstring. ... The Jazz packed the paint all game on defense and picked up two defensive 3-second violations along the way.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Finish their six-game road trip on Sunday at Oklahoma City.

Jazz: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) directs his team as he runs upcourt in the first half during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez falls while chasing a lthe ball in the second half during an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer