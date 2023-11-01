Goaltender Hart leaves Flyers game early with "mid-body" injury

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Wednesday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what the club called a “mid-body injury.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 21 minutes ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart left Wednesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres midway through the first period with what the club called a “mid-body injury.”

Hart — who was 4-3 with a 2.30 goals against average in seven previous starts as Philadelphia's primary goaltender — appeared to be in discomfort after a scramble in front of the net seven minutes into a tie game with Sabres forward Kyle Okposo. More than two minutes later, after Brandon Biro scored Buffalo's second goal on a sliding puck in the crease, a member of the Flyers' training staff came out and escorted Hart off the ice under his own power.

Sam Ersson replaced Hart in net for the Flyers.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: SOTHEBY'S INTERNATIONAL REALTY

Elton John sells Atlanta condo for $7.225 million, 45% above asking price1h ago

Credit: David T. Foster III

BREAKING NEWS
College basketball coaching legend Bob Knight dies at age 83
41m ago

Delta lays off some corporate staff in effort to cut costs
31m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Jewish communities in Georgia gather to support college students
3h ago

Credit: DataBank

$2 billion data center to join Atlanta’s fast-growing online storage industry
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Real estate industry facing pushback to longstanding rules setting agent commissions on...
13m ago
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York
16m ago
2nd horse based at Santa Anita dies leading up to Breeders' Cup
17m ago
Featured

AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections
2h ago
‘The South Got Something To Say’ doc explores Atlanta’s role in hip hop
6h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top