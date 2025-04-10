Goals aplenty! A season-high 4 hat tricks in Wednesday's NHL action

There were plenty of goals scored in the NHL on Wednesday night and four players accounted for a bulk of them.
Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek and San Jose's Macklin Celebrini traded hat tricks in one contest, and Toronto's Matthew Knies, Philadelphia's Tyson Foerster also had three-goal games. The four three-goal efforts in the first three games of the five-game schedule were the most in the NHL since five hat tricks on April 1, 2023.
In the highest scoring game of the night, Eriksson Ek had a career-high four goals in his return from a lower-body injury in the Wild's 8-7 overtime victory over the Sharks. San Jose was led by Celebrini, a rookie star who finished with three goals and two assists.
Knies had his second hat trick of the season for the Maple Leafs in a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Foerster posted his first NHL hat trick for the Flyers in an 8-5 win over the New York Rangers.
The NHL had three-hat trick days this season on Dec. 12, Dec. 27, Jan. 8 and April 5.
