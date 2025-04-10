Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Goals aplenty! A season-high 4 hat tricks in Wednesday's NHL action

There were plenty of goals scored in the NHL on Wednesday night and four players accounted for a bulk of them
Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14), left, celebrates toward left wing Matt Boldy (12) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (14), left, celebrates toward left wing Matt Boldy (12) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By The Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

There were plenty of goals scored in the NHL on Wednesday night and four players accounted for a bulk of them.

Minnesota's Joel Eriksson Ek and San Jose's Macklin Celebrini traded hat tricks in one contest, and Toronto's Matthew Knies, Philadelphia's Tyson Foerster also had three-goal games. The four three-goal efforts in the first three games of the five-game schedule were the most in the NHL since five hat tricks on April 1, 2023.

In the highest scoring game of the night, Eriksson Ek had a career-high four goals in his return from a lower-body injury in the Wild's 8-7 overtime victory over the Sharks. San Jose was led by Celebrini, a rookie star who finished with three goals and two assists.

Knies had his second hat trick of the season for the Maple Leafs in a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Foerster posted his first NHL hat trick for the Flyers in an 8-5 win over the New York Rangers.

The NHL had three-hat trick days this season on Dec. 12, Dec. 27, Jan. 8 and April 5.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini (71), middle, celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild, Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Philadelphia Flyers' Tyson Foerster (71) celebrates with teammates after scoring an empty-net goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Matthew Knies (23) prepares to score past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) talks with an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Sunday, March 23, 2025, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Credit: AP

Penguins' Crosby and Stars Dadonov have a dueling hat tricks game 16 years after Sid's with Ovechkin

Eriksson Ek, Kaprizov return to lead the Wild past the Sharks, 8-7 in overtime

1h ago

Alex Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky are tied at 894 goals. Ovechkin can break the record Sunday

The Latest

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) celebrates scoring on a penalty kick against the Los Angeles FC during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinal Match at Chase Stadium, Wednesday, April 9, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

Credit: AP

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami pull off 3-goal rally to top LAFC and make CONCACAF Champions Cup semis

12m ago

Hope of finding survivors fades in aftermath of Dominican club roof collapse

17m ago

Johnson vows to try again after GOP holdouts block action on Trump’s ‘big, beautiful’ budget bill

31m ago

Featured

Orange Crush event organizers George Turner and Steven Smalls at the Tybee Pier on March 6, 2025 on Tybee Island, GA.(Justin Taylor/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Orange Crush has a bad rap. Here’s how two promoters plan to change it.

HBCU students have gathered for decades on Georgia's Tybee Island for a huge, unsanctioned spring break beach bash. This year will be different.

Nicolas Echavarria wins Masters Par 3 Contest. Will the long shot break the curse?

Nicolas Echavarria won the Masters Par 3 Contest on Wednesday. Will the long shot break the curse and win the tournament?

Tariffs are about to make these everyday foods more expensive

Worried about rising grocery bills? See which foods will get pricier under the latest tariffs and how to save by shopping ahead.