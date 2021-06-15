GM, Wabtec to develop hydrogen powered locomotives

GM has been developing hydrogen fuel cell power systems for years. The systems will be assembled at a factory in Brownstown Township, Michigan, near Detroit that is a joint venture with Honda. GM and Honda have been working to jointly develop fuel cell vehicles.

In January, GM announced another partnership to make hydrogen fuel cell power systems for heavy truck company Navistar. The companies will run a test with trucking company J.B. Hunt to haul freight along yet-unidentified corridors in the U.S. in about three years.

Navistar says its hydrogen trucks will be able to go more than 500 miles (800 kilometers) on a single charge and can be refueled in less than 15 minutes.

GM says Hydrogen fuel cells have an advantage over battery-electric powered trucks, with a longer range pulling heavy loads and because they can be refueled faster.