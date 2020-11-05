X

GM puts up a booming third quarter

By The Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is posting huge third quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months after losing money due to the virus outbreak.

GM's adjusted earnings were $2.83 per share, easily outpacing Wall Street's per-share projections of $1.72, according to a survey by FactSet.

Revenue of $35.5 billion also edged out most expectations.

Shares jumped almost 5% before the opening bell Thursday.

The profit reversed an $806 million loss posted by GM in the second quarter as the company restarted factories that were shuttered by the novel coronavirus.

