GM now says it will support union at new battery factories

The statement said that the UAW has a historic and constructive relationship with the auto industry, and “would be well positioned to represent the workforce.”

Last week Ford announced that it would form a joint venture and build two North American factories to make batteries for roughly 600,000 electric vehicles per year by the middle of this decade.

The deal with battery maker SK Innovation of South Korea set up the same confrontation that the union has with GM over UAW representation and union wages at the plants.

The UAW and Biden have advocated for union jobs in new factories as the country transitions from gasoline-burning vehicles to those powered by electricity. The issue almost certainly will be part of negotiations on a new UAW national contract in 2023.

The joint venture called BlueOvalSK is the start of Ford’s plan to vertically integrate key parts of the electric-vehicle supply chain. Ford, like GM previously, said the labor strategy would be determined by the joint venture when it is set up later this summer.

Biden wants to replace all internal combustion vehicles with battery-electrics, and he plans to spend billions to offer tax credits and rebates to get people to switch. The strategy is a key component of his plan to fight climate change by cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030, as well as create “good-paying union jobs” in a clean-energy economy.

But the UAW, which represents about 150,000 U.S. workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler), fears that automakers will try to use joint ventures to keep the plants outside of the national union contracts with the companies and pay lower wages.

Currently auto companies contract with parts suppliers to make electric vehicle batteries, and those factories pay far less than what top UAW workers make at auto plants. Union workers fear that as the country moves to electric vehicles, thousands of jobs making gasoline engines and transmissions will be replaced by lower-paying battery work.

The union also says government electric vehicle incentives should be tied to U.S. jobs with access to unions.