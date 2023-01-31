GM 4Q earnings rise 16% as sales rebound at end of last year

GM, like other automakers, had trouble keeping its factories running at full output during 2022, but the industry and the company started showing signs of recovery late in the year.

GM sold 2.27 million vehicles for the year, up 2.5% over 2021. But fourth-quarter sales were up 41% to more than 623,000. By the end of the year the supply of vehicles on dealer lots had improved 14% to almost 411,000.

Experts don’t expect a return to normal vehicle supplies until sometime next year.

For the full year, GM posted net earnings to shareholders of $9.93 billion, down about 1% from 2021. That beat analysts’ estimates of $9.95 billion.

The company made $14.47 billion on an adjusted pretax basis, the high end of its guidance of $13.5 billion to $14.5 billion.

GM said it expects full year net income this year in a range of $8.7 billion to $10.1 billion. The forecast for adjusted pretax income is $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion.