Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Glut of goals, postponements as Man City still controls EPL

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
caption arrowCaption
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Leicester City at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Credit: Rui Vieira

National & World News
By ROB HARRIS, Associated Press
Updated 13 minutes ago
Manchester City is six points in front at the top of the Premier League after beating Leicester 6-3

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Coronavirus postponements aside, 28 goals in the Premier League's six Boxing Day games provided a heavy dose of drama even without changing the complexion of the title race.

Even Manchester City, coasting at 4-0 after 25 minutes, managed to shake things up with a 10-minute second-half implosion to end up delivering a nine-goal thriller. The 6-3 win over Leicester left the defending champions six points in front.

“It was a roller coaster, a typical Boxing Day with a lot of goals,” City manager Pep Guardiola said. “For everyone it was an entertaining game.”

Second-place Liverpool does have a game in hand on City after the COVID-19 outbreak at Leeds meant that was one of three games postponed on Sunday.

And Chelsea is now level on points with Liverpool after coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-1. Arsenal is six points further back but in high-scoring form, routing last-place Norwich 5-0.

Arsenal's grip on fourth isn't so secure because Tottenham, which beat Crystal Palace 3-0, is six points adrift but with three games in hand after coronavirus and snow postponements this month.

Like Villa manager Steven Gerrard, Palace counterpart Patrick Vieira began isolating this weekend after a positive test. Palace failed to get its match at Tottenham called off but the Premier League board on Sunday did approve two postponements for Tuesday.

Leeds, which was due to host Villa, and Wolverhampton, which was to play at Arsenal, were deemed to lack enough players to fulfil the fixtures due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

SURGING CITY

City has now won nine consecutive matches in its title defense to gain top spot and pull clear.

The early goal blitz saw Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan score from open play and Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling net from penalties.

Leicester threatened a comeback when James Maddison, Ademola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho scored in 10 second-half minutes but Aymeric Laporte's header and Sterling's second eased City's path to victory.

LUKAKU ENDS DROUGHT

Romelu Lukaku hadn't scored in the Premier League since the home game against Villa. A trip to Villa ended the drought that's coincided with injuries and a coronavirus recovery.

Lukaku was brought off the bench at halftime with the game tied at 1-1 after Reece James' own-goal was canceled out by Jorginho from a penalty for Chelsea.

Lukaku took 11 minutes to find the net after glancing in from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross. A foul by Ezri Konsa to cut out Lukaku's run then led to another penalty that Jorginho converted in stoppage time.

NORTH LONDON WINS

Tottenham is now six league games unbeaten since Antonio Conte took charge to revive the bid for Champions League qualification.

Lucas Moura scored one and set up goals for Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Wilfried Zaha was sent off in the 37th when Palace was already trailing 2-0 after flinging his arms at Davinson Sanchez having already been booked.

“We have to continue to improve,” Conte said, “to exploit the confidence that is going to improve us. We know very well, I know very well, we have a big job to do.”

Arsenal’s fourth consecutive league win came with a sparkling performance that saw Bukayo Saka score twice, Kieran Tierney net, Alexandre Lacazette convert a penalty and Emile Smith Rowe complete the rout in stoppage time.

OTHER MATCHES

Brighton celebrated a first league win in 12 attempts to go above Leicester into ninth in the standings. Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay scored in the first half to clinch a 2-0 win over Brentford.

West Ham was dislodged from fifth after losing 3-2 to Southampton despite twice coming from behind.

Mohamed Elyounoussi's opener was canceled out by Michail Antonio, and Said Benrahma leveled for West Ham after James Ward-Prowse's penalty.

Jan Bednarek's header in the 70th clinched Southampton's win.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

caption arrowCaption
Tottenham's Lucas Moura (27) scores the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane in London, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Tottenham's Lucas Moura (27) scores the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane in London, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
caption arrowCaption
Tottenham's Lucas Moura (27) scores the second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane in London, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Credit: Alastair Grant

Credit: Alastair Grant

caption arrowCaption
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
caption arrowCaption
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Credit: Rui Vieira

Credit: Rui Vieira

caption arrowCaption
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, center, celebrates with teammate Martin Odegaard, right, after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Arsenal at Carrow Stadium, Norwich, England, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Credit: Joe Giddens

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, center, celebrates with teammate Martin Odegaard, right, after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Arsenal at Carrow Stadium, Norwich, England, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, center, celebrates with teammate Martin Odegaard, right, after scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Norwich City and Arsenal at Carrow Stadium, Norwich, England, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Credit: Joe Giddens

Credit: Joe Giddens

caption arrowCaption
Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, third left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: Gareth Fuller

Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, third left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Brighton and Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard, third left, celebrates scoring with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England, Sunday Dec. 26, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Credit: Gareth Fuller

Credit: Gareth Fuller

caption arrowCaption
Southampton's Jan Bednarek celebrates scoring his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Southampton, at the London Stadium, London, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: Adam Davy

Southampton's Jan Bednarek celebrates scoring his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Southampton, at the London Stadium, London, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
caption arrowCaption
Southampton's Jan Bednarek celebrates scoring his side's third goal, during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham and Southampton, at the London Stadium, London, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: Adam Davy

Credit: Adam Davy

Editors' Picks
The Latest
COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
13m ago
1st U.S. gay bishop remembers Tutu's generosity, kindness
19m ago
NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins
28m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top