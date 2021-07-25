Gloria Ratti, a champion for women's running, dies at 90

When the race started awarding prize money in 1986, Ratti fought to make sure women were given the same amounts as men, the BAA said.

“The real force of her nature was the employment of high standards and commitment to excellence,” Tom Grilk, BAA president and CEO, said in a statement. “With Gloria, it was this very strong personal commitment to excellence, to getting things done the best they can be and the way that they ought to be done.”

Outside the marathon, Ratti spent more than four decades in a career with the CIA, traveling the world and rising to the position of chief clerk, the BAA said. After retiring from the CIA in 1993, she joined the marathon full-time and later became the BAA's historian, archivist, vice president and secretary of its board of governors.

On race days, she was an energetic force who could be found making sure things went smoothly from start to finish. She would escort dignitaries around the starting area in Hopkinton and then make sure politicians knew the right way to place the traditional olive wreath on the champions' heads, according to the race organization.

“Gloria may not have been an athlete, but she had terrific stamina especially during race week,” said Joann Flaminio, who was the first female president of the BAA, in a statement. “She was the first to arrive and last to leave at each and every event.”

The BAA says Ratti, who was predeceased by her husband, died surrounded by family.