BreakingNews
Statewide down-ballot, congressional fields to be set after Tuesday’s runoff
ajc logo
X

Wall Street futures gain after holiday, global shares rise

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

National & World News
Updated 22 minutes ago
U.S. markets were poised to open sharply higher Tuesday after a U.S. market holiday gave investors an extra day to digest another dreadful week

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. markets were poised to open sharply higher Tuesday after a U.S. market holiday gave investors an extra day to digest another dreadful week.

Futures for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index were up 1.3% after being up as much as 2% as U.S. markets prepared to reopen following a three-day weekend. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.5%.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney gained while Shanghai declined. Oil prices climbed above $110 per barrel.

“The modest equity market recovery continues in Asia, thanks to U.S. index futures grinding higher,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a report.

In midday trading, the FTSE 100 in London advanced 0.6%, as did the DAX in Frankfurt. The CAC 40 in Paris was 1.2% higher.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 1.8% to 26,246.31 while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3% to 3,306.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 1.9% to 21,559.59.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.7% higher at 2,408.93 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 1.4% to 6,523.80.

India's Sensex opened up 1.9% at 52,569.30. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets gained.

Investors worry efforts by U.S. and European central banks to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high might derail global economic growth.

Japan and China, two of the three biggest economies, have avoided joining in rate hikes. On Monday, China's central bank left its benchmark rates unchanged. The Bank of Japan stuck to its policy of near-zero interest rates last week despite concern that is weakening the yen's exchange rate.

On Friday, the S&P rose 0.2% but ended the week down 5.8% for its tenth drop in 11 weeks. That was its biggest weekly decline since March 2020 at the start of the global pandemic.

The Dow dipped 0.1% while the Nasdaq composite gained 1.4%.

The S&P 500 has fallen by more than 20% from its Jan. 3 peak, putting it in what traders call a bear market.

Investors are looking for clues of Fed plans for possible additional rate hikes when Chair Jerome Powell speaks before congressional committees this week.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude jumped $1.88 to $111.44 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price standard for international oil trading, gained $1.54 to $115.67 per barrel in London.

Shares in Kellogg jumped more than 7% in premarket after the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo said it will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

The dollar rose to 136.30 yen from Monday's 135 yen. The euro gained to $1.0554 from $1.0491.

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Combined ShapeCaption
A man wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Asian stocks rebounded Tuesday as Wall Street futures moved higher while U.S. markets were closed for a holiday. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Credit: Kin Cheung

Credit: Kin Cheung

Editors' Picks
‘I love Atlanta’: Joc Pederson receives Braves World Series ring12h ago
Foster children housed in child welfare offices; officials work to end practice
Former Braves outfielder Joc Pederson discusses his free agency
11h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
3h ago
Piedmont University president to retire amid upheaval
3h ago
Opinion: Will Cherokee voters validate or reject political manipulation?
1h ago
The Latest
South Korea launches first satellite with homegrown rocket
4m ago
Polish official: Europe can't defend itself without the US
9m ago
Monterrey suffers weeks-long water cutoff amid drought
19m ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top