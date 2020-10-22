Global stocks cautious on lack of US aid plan

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4% to close at 3,312.50 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.7% to 23,474.27. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong ended up 0.1% at 24,786.13 after spending most of the day in negative territory.

The Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.7% to 2,355.05 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 declined 0.3% to 6,173.80. India's Sensex lost 0.6% to 40,477.05.

Markets are swinging between optimism about possible development of a coronavirus vaccine and uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook without an aid package.

Corporate earnings reports are mixed. While some technology companies have reported upbeat figures for the latest quarter, airlines on Thursday booked big losses. British Airways' parent company IAG posted an operating loss of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion), worse than expected. American Airlines said it lost $2.4 billion and Southwest Airlines lost $1.16 billion in the normally strong third quarter.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 33 cents to $40.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Wednesday, the contract fell $1.67 cents to $40.03 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude, the price standard for international oils, added 37 cents to $42.10 per barrel in London. The contract declined $1.43 the previous session to $41.73 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 104.66 Japanese yen from Wednesday's 104.55 yen. The euro declined to $1.1824 from $1.1862.

A currency trader watches computer monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Asian stocks followed Wall Street lower on Thursday as investors watched Washington for signs of whether political leaders can agree on an economic aid plan in the two weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

