Stocks mixed across global markets in quiet holiday trading

Stocks slipped in Paris and Tokyo, inched higher in Seoul and Hong Kong and were nearly unchanged in London. Financial markets took the day off in the United States, Germany and many other countries as another powerful year for stocks nears its end.

A day earlier, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.6% to set a record as investor fears ebbed about how badly the omicron variant will hit the economy. Authorities have said the coronavirus variant might cause less severe illness, and President Joe Biden called for more vaccinations and testing but announced no plans for travel restrictions.