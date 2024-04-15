BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport
Nation & World News

Global smartphone shipments climb nearly 8% in 1st quarter as Samsung retakes the lead

Global smartphone shipments rose nearly 8% in the first quarter, according to preliminary data from International Data Corp. It’s the third straight quarter of shipment growth and marks the return of Samsung to the No. 1 spot
FILE - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed in Seoul, South Korea, July 26, 2023. Global smartphone shipments rose nearly 8% in the first quarter, according to preliminary data from International Data Corp. It's the third straight quarter of shipment growth and marks the return of Samsung to No. 1. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, file)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Phones displayed in Seoul, South Korea, July 26, 2023. Global smartphone shipments rose nearly 8% in the first quarter, according to preliminary data from International Data Corp. It's the third straight quarter of shipment growth and marks the return of Samsung to No. 1. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon, file)
5 minutes ago

Global smartphone shipments rose nearly 8% in the first quarter, according to preliminary data from International Data Corp. It's the third straight quarter of shipment growth and marks the return of Samsung to No. 1.

There were 289.4 million units shipped in the period, according to IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.

Claiming the top spot was Samsung, with 60.1 million units shipped in the quarter, down about 0.7% from last year. Apple came in second, with 50.1 million units shipped, down 9.6% from last year. Apple was at the top spot in the last quarter of 2023.

The third and fourth smartphone makers, Xiaomi and Transsion, saw their market share leap 34% and 85% respectively year over year.

Nabila Popal, research director with IDC’s Worldwide Tracker team, said in a statement that average selling prices continue to improve, with consumers buying more expensive devices because they know they're going to hold onto them longer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Missing paperwork costs 500,000 their Medicaid in Georgia

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Hartsfield-Jackson keeps its crown, remains world’s busiest airport
54m ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Atlanta police issue ‘public safety alert’ after Iran attacks on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia lawmakers spar over Iran’s missile attack on Israel
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia lawmakers spar over Iran’s missile attack on Israel
2h ago

Credit: AP

Why some adults may need another dose of measles vaccine
The Latest
Trump arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his historic hush money trial
5m ago
Sydney attack victims include a mother who saved her baby, a Chinese grad student and an...
5m ago
Retail sales up a strong 0.7% in March from February, underscoring the resiliency of the...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

A.M. ATL: Rest in peace, Rico Wade
What the college football transfer portal period means for UGA and SEC
In one swing, Marcell Ozuna stuns Marlins and creates a moment to remember