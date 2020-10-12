Global shares rise with US stimulus, virus cases in focus

Other Asian benchmarks rose. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.5% to 2,403.73. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.5% to 6,132.00. Shares also rose in Taiwan, India and Southeast Asia.

Market sentiment improved last week as negotiations continued in Washington on delivering more aid to the ailing U.S. economy. Signs as of late Sunday were not promising, however. A new White House coronavirus aid proposal got bad reviews from both ends of the political spectrum.

On Friday the White House increased its offer to $1.8 trillion, up from $1.6 trillion, according to a Republican aide familiar with the plan. Pelosi’s most recent public proposal was about $2.2 trillion, though that included a business tax increase that Republicans won’t go for.

Worries persist that Congress and the White House won’t deliver more support for the economy as it reels from the impact of the pandemic and concerns that stock prices simply got too high during the summer.

Other major challenges remain, chief among them the still-spreading coronavirus pandemic, highlighted by President Donald Trump's own COVID-19 diagnosis.

In energy trading, US. benchmark crude lost 59 cents to $40.01 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 59 cents to $40.60 per barrel on Friday.

Brent crude, the international standard, fell 56 cents to $42.29 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.53 yen last Friday. The euro slipped to $1.1802, from $1.1824.

