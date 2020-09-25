Global shares mixed, cheered by US rally, stimulus hopes

“This stimulus deal needs to go through," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary. “With the risks building up everywhere you look, it doesn’t seem to be a great time to be trying to pick the bottom of equity markets, but a stimulus relief bill will go a long way to nudging the market along."

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged up 0.5% to finish at 23,204.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5% to 5,964.90, while South Korea's Kospi added 0.3% at 2,278.79. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up earlier gains, sinking 0.3% to 23,235.42. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.1% to 3,219.42.

The market's momentum has shifted with lightning speed recently. The U.S. presidential election is a big factor, particularly after President Donald Trump's refusal Wednesday to commit to a peaceful transition of power i f he lost, and rising tensions between the United States and China. Adding to the uncertainty is the question of how soon drugmakers will be able to develop a coronavirus vaccine to stem future waves of outbreaks.

Layered on top of all the myriad concerns are the still-raging coronavirus pandemic and the threat that worsening counts around the world could lead to more business restrictions.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 8 cents to $40.39 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, added 13 cents to $42.07 a barrel.

The dollar inched up to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.42 yen Thursday. The euro weakened to $1.1641 from $1.1672.

A man waits for a traffic light, standing by screens showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Asian shares advanced Friday, cheered by a modest rally on Wall Street and rising hopes for fresh stimulus for the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

